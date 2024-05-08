Shawn Michaels bids farewell to 43-year-old WWE star on her final night

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and other talent bid farewell to a 43-year-old star on NXT this week. The person in question is Alicia Taylor, who made her last appearance on the show's latest episode.

She joined the Stamford-based company in 2018 and became a ring announcer for the black and gold brand in 2019 after replacing Kayla Braxton, who joined SmackDown as an interviewer. Fightful recently reported that Mike Rome would return to NXT while Alicia Taylor would move up to the blue brand.

Shawn Michaels has confirmed this, as he recently shared a backstage clip on X of him and other backstage personnel bidding farewell to Alicia Taylor. He handed her a replica of the NXT Championship belt, which had a lot of autographs.

In the tweet, The Heartbreak Kid wrote that Alicia Taylor was an irreplaceable part of the soundtrack for many NXT moments. Shawn Michaels thanked her for everything she did and congratulated her on her move to SmackDown.

"An irreplaceable part of the soundtrack for countless unforgettable #WWENXT moments, and now she's bringing her unending passion to #SmackDown. Alicia Taylor, thank you for everything you've brought to the #NXTUniverse... and congratulations on your next step! #WeAreNXT," wrote Michaels.

Alicia Taylor will most likely begin as a SmackDown ring announcer on Friday night this week. Meanwhile, Mike Rome will be on NXT next week.

