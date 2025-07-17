Shawn Michaels blown away by AAA star at WWE event, recalls wrestling sensation - "He always surprises us" (Exclusive)

Wrestling sensation Mr. Iguana recently spoke about Shawn Michaels keenly watching luchadors. He noted that The Heartbreak Kid was particularly impressed by AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.
Vikingo was in action at WWE Worlds Collide 2025 this past June. The star faced one of the biggest challenges in his career in the form of in-ring technician Chad Gable. Both stars put on a stellar show, but it was the talented luchador who stood tall at the end of the encounter.
During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana recalled being backstage at Worlds Collide. He mentioned that Shawn Michaels was intently watching the action and was amazed by Vikingo's performance. The wrestler mentioned that the AAA Mega Champion has an insane moveset and always amazes fans when he steps inside the squared circle.
"When I was at Worlds Collide, watching in Gorilla, there was Shawn Michaels also watching, like, all impressed. We were like, 'He's gonna do something well.' This guy, he always got [sic] us; he always amazes us. There's no match that he does a thing that surprises us. He always surprises us." [From 5:55 onwards]
El Hijo del Vikingo is on a stellar run as the current AAA Mega Champion. It will be interesting to see if he works against other top WWE stars in the future.
