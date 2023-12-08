Shawn Michaels breaks silence on 29-year-old former WWE personality's shocking release

Shawn Michaels is the current creative head of WWE's developmental brand, NXT. Over the past few years, Michaels and his team have worked hard on the third brand after Triple H went on a hiatus. Recently, Michaels addressed the shocking release of McKenzie Mitchell.

The world of professional wrestling was in shock when McKenzie Mitchell was released from WWE at the beginning of December 2023. Mitchell was a staple on the developmental brand for years as a backstage interviewer. She is also married to current NXT commentator Vic Joseph.

The release of McKenzie Mitchell came as a surprise as she connected with the superstars and audience in the developmental brand. During the media call of WWE NXT Deadline, which was attended by Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam, Shawn Michaels spoke about Mitchell's release, saying it also came as a surprise to him. HBK also noted he has a lot of respect for Mitchell, and while the decision to let her go was above his paygrade, she will always be a part of the NXT family, and the door will always be open for her to return.

"Shawn Michaels says he has a lot of respect for McKenzie Mitchell, but the decision to let her go was above his paygrade. He adds, she will always be a part of the NXT family. The door is always open for her to be back."

It will be interesting to see who replaces Mitchell on NXT weekly television.

