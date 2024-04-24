Shawn Michaels breaks silence after massive WWE title change on recent show

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has now shared his reaction to a massive title change at the recently concluded NXT Spring Breakin' event.

Trick Williams pulled off an incredible feat by dethroning Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Champion during the main event of the Spring Breakin' show. The match's high-stakes stipulation was that if Whoop That Trick lost the title shot, he would leave the white and gold brand forever.

The two superstars were involved in a hard-fought battle until The Mad Dragon seemingly injured his wrist while performing one of his signature maneuvers, allowing the 29-year-old star to capitalize with his finisher, the "Trick Shot," for the win.

The Heartbreak Kid shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which he acknowledged Trick Williams' hard work and resilience. Shawn Michaels even called Whoop That Trick a testament to the NXT brand.

"I hope tonight was sort of a little insight into what we do here in NXT, the developmental system. I think when you see somebody like Trick Williams, and quite honestly so many of the young athletes that we get here in NXT," he said.

Shawn Michaels added:

"But Trick is just a prime example of somebody, coming from the Philadelphia Eagles, not quite making it in football, and then dedicating himself to becoming a WWE Superstar, and then committing himself like he’s done day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year, and it’s only been two of them and you see the pinnacle at which he’s risen to it."

Shawn Michaels opens up about exciting new chapter for WWE NXT brand

HBK shared his two cents on the significance of the white and gold brand, including training sessions, coaches, recruiting, and even fans' reactions.

He used Whoop That Trick as an example of how he went from a background character to becoming the new NXT Champion in just two years. The former World Champion also expressed his pride in the team and believes his brand will continue producing future WWE Superstars.

"I speak, not eloquently obviously, but I just can’t stress enough the system that we have down here, the coaches, the skull sessions, the training, even the recruiting. I think what Trick did tonight exemplifies everything that we try to do here. He’s an amazing young man, an amazing athlete. It was organic, it was something that started with one or two people Whoopin’ that Trick in the crowd. He went from a sidekick to the champion. He went from a mouthpiece to the champion in NXT in two years. I just think it speaks volumes to what we do here in NXT and the developmental system," HBK added.

WWE fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Ilja Dragunov after his NXT title loss. With the WWE Draft on the horizon, we may see The Mad Dragon move to RAW or SmackDown.

