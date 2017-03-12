WWE News: Shawn Michaels comments on being a coach at the WWE Performance Center and NXT

In an exclusive one-on-one chat with Jim Ross, Michaels reveals his future plans of working with NXT as a coach.

by Prityush Haldar News 12 Mar 2017, 19:45 IST

NXT beckoning for the Heartbreak Kid

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was on a recent episode of the Ross Report hosted by Jim Ross. The WWE veteran talked about several issues including working with the talent at the WWE Performance Center, NXT, moving to Florida, and more.

In case you didn’t know...

Shawn Michaels recently grabbed headlines after his first feature film, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone gained some positive reviews.

The movie, brought together by Vertical Church Films and WWE Studios is a light-hearted comedy based on the life of a child star who gets into trouble and does community service at a church in his hometown.

The heart of the matter

Talking about the NXT tapings, Shawn said that he had been at some of the tapings earlier and was also present at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. He said that he was new to the product and he wanted to learn and get to know more about it.

He said that he would surely be working to enhance some of the talent down in NXT and that it was only a matter of time until he started doing so.

He stated that he needed to have a discussion with Triple H about the matter to get the ball rolling. However, Shawn was in two minds about working a fixed schedule. He told JR that he had never worked on a fixed schedule before and that was something that he needed to get used to.

Shawn also spoke of his time in Florida. He revealed that his family had moved to Florida a few months ago and that they were enjoying themselves. He mentioned that they had been to Disney World a couple of times and it was a unique experience for his family.

What’s next?

From his comments, it can be ascertained that Shawn will be starting out as a coach in NXT soon. He has been a part of the NXT entourage off and on in the past, but he is looking for something more permanent at the moment.

Sportskeeda's take

Shawn Michaels has rightly earned the moniker of Mr. WrestleMania. His matches with Razor Ramon, Ric Flair, Chris Jericho, and the Undertaker at 'the grandest stage of them all' are some of the best matches in the history of the event.

The NXT Superstars could not be blessed with a better coach if he does decide to join the brand.

Given that he is done with shooting for his movie, Shawn can now concentrate on helping young talent make it big in the WWE.

