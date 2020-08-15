After punting Ric Flair last week on RAW, a WWE Hall-of-Famer is coming to RAW to confront Randy Orton. It was announced during SmackDown that next Monday's episode of RAW would feature the return of the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Shawn Michaels set to confront Orton

Randy Orton is certainly getting the most out of this version of the Legend Killer. After punting Edge, Christian and the Big Show, the Viper did the unthinkable by punting his long time friend and mentor, Ric Flair, last week.

The lights did go out to cover up the act. That could have been done for two reasons. The first is to cover up the actual act of kicking a WWE Legend that's over 70 in the head. The second reason could involve the ongoing intervention of Retribution during RAW and SmackDown.

Whatever the case may be, however, it doesn't matter to Michaels. HBK has also been one of Flair's best friends and confidantes during their time in WWE. It was Michaels that retired Flair from WWE action back at WrestleMania 24.

Orton and the Heartbreak Kid do also have their own history. Will Michaels finally get some retribution for the men that Orton has kicked in the head or will he be the next Legend to join the list in 2020?