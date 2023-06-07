Shawn Michaels embraces 19-year-old WWE Superstar backstage following her major victory [VIDEO]

WWE legend Shawn Michaels congratulated 19-year-old star Thea Hail backstage following her victory on this week's NXT episode.

Hail will get a shot at the NXT Women's Championship after winning the Number One Contender's Battle Royal. She will soon go in a bout against the current champion Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton became the NXT Women's Champion by defeating Lyra Valkyria in a tournament final at NXT Battleground on May 28, 2023.

The Heartbreak Kid congratulated Hail backstage in a video tweeted by the official account of WWE NXT.

Thea Hail made her debut in WWE NXT on April 8, 2022. She faced Ivy Nile but could not come out on top. Hail then started appearing with Chase U members Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

She made her television in-ring debut on the August 9 episode of NXT against Arianna Grace in a losing effort.

WWE Superstar Thea Hail beat 19 other women to become the #1 contender

20 women participated in the Battle Royal. Gigi Dolin, Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordyn were the first ones to be eliminated. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson were the next opponents.

Blair Davenport came out to watch the match and dared Roxanne Perez to fight her. While the latter was fighting her, Tatum Paxley eliminated herself to help Davenport beat up Perez.

Jacy Jayne then eliminated the former NXT Women's Champion.

Brooke and Jade thought they were the final two left, but Thea was not eliminated and suddenly came into the ring. Hail managed to eliminate both of them and became the Number One Contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

It is unclear when Hail will go in a bout against the current champion, but her fans wish for her to win the title.

