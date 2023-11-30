Shawn Michaels finally breaks silence after CM Punk returns to WWE after nearly 10 years

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently opened up on CM Punk's return at Survivor Series this past weekend.

Punk captured headlines the world over after he returned to WWE after almost a decade. The Best in the World also showed up on RAW this past Monday and cut an emotionally charged promo claiming he was finally back home.

In a recent clip from the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, Michaels mentioned that he was thrilled to see Punk back. He acknowledged that the 45-year-old may not be the most popular guy backstage but felt it didn't matter if he was good at his job. Shawn also claimed he was happy for the WWE Universe because they finally got what they wanted.

"I wasn't always the most popular guy to people but I was really good at my job and that's the reason I feel I've had one here in the WWE for almost 40 years. Again, I'm dependable and I'm good at my job. And I think, if you are that, there's always an opportunity for you here, especially if you want one. Look, I'm happy for him, I'm happy for the company, I'm happy for the WWE fanbase, the WWE Universe. Stories like these are always fantastic even if they are controversial, that's part of what makes them fantastic." [From 0:33 - 1:07]

You can watch the full video here:

Shawn Michaels was asked about CM Punk months ago

During the same conversation, Shawn Michaels also recalled being asked if he would use CM Punk if given the chance. He mentioned that he would have loved to use the superstar because of his talent and charisma.

"I don't know, I got asked a couple of months ago. Again, 'If you had the chance to use him, would you?' I was like, 'Yeah, who wouldn't?' Again, I understand business." [From 0:15 - 0:28]

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels felt it was the right business decision to have Punk back and was excited to see what's in store for the former WWE Champion.

Are you excited to see CM Punk back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Cheap Heat podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes