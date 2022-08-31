Former WWE Superstar recounts the "invaluable" advice Shawn Michaels gave him

Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed (a.k.a Jonah) has said he learned a lot from working with Shawn Michaels during his time in the company.

The Australian star was signed to WWE for 2 years and in that time he got to sit under the learning tree of some of the business's most experienced stars and legends. Most notably The Heartbreak Kid, who worked as a coach for the company's third brand, NXT.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Reed said he learned some very valuable lessons from the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer.

"I was lucky enough not only to learn from Hunter (Triple H) but from Shawn Michaels as well at the PC (Performance Center). Shawn Michaels is sort of that coach for the champions and guys that are sort of on top. So I was really lucky I got to spend about a year there with Shawn and learning from him and that’s stuff invaluable." (16:35 - 17:02)

Despite returning for one match in 2018, HBK has been away from the ring for more than 10 years, and since then he has looked to help teach and mentor the next generation of WWE.

Shawn Michaels has a new role in WWE

In recent years, The Heartbreak Kid has begun working as the head booker for NXT, which has seen him earn many plaudits from those both in and out of the wrestling business.

Michaels recently spoke to FOX News where it was confirmed that he is now WWE's new Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

"Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK," said Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Alongside his former tag team partner and new head of WWE creative, Triple H, both Michaels and The Game are looking to steer WWE into a new and exciting era.

What is your favorite Shawn Michaels WWE match or moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit NBC Sports Boston and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Also, check out 5 WWE Superstars who were attacked by the fans:

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe