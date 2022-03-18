Shawn Michaels gets emotional discussing his last moments with Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed the passing of his longtime friend Scott Hall and got overtly emotional.

Hall suffered three heart attacks following health complications from hip surgery and unfortunately ended up on life support. The device was turned off on Monday after his family had all gathered to pay their last respects, tragically passing away shortly after at age 63.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Michaels revealed the last moments he got to share with one of his oldest friends. He discussed that shortly before his passing, Triple H, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman and himself facetimed Hall in the hospital to have one last personal and intimate moment with him.

“We wanted to let him know that we were there for him,” Michaels said, choking up. “We had the opportunity, one more time, to tell him how much we loved him.

Michaels teared up while talking about his best friend and revealed what the world should know about Scott Hall.

“That we loved him,” Michaels says. “He was easy to love. There was a pure soul there, and I think everybody knows that now. There was an unbelievably wonderful human being inside that big ol’ body.”

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels I love you my friend!! I love you my friend!!

Shawn Michaels discussed the bond he had with Scott Hall

Shawn Michaels discussed the unbreakable bond he had with Scott Hall and is in grief over the painful loss. The men put on classics with each other in the mid-1990s becoming the most popular superstars of the "New Generation". The pair remained close even after Hall departed from WWE to WCW.

“A long time ago, we decided that we were going to be there for each other. If we were wrong, then we’d be wrong together. You hear the term ‘I have your back,’ but when the rubber hits the road, that doesn’t always happen. We weren’t perfect, but we made that commitment to do it till the end. It was like a marriage, and it stuck. And that’s what makes this so hard.” Shawn Michaels said.

It's heartwarming to hear Shawn Michaels speak about the kind of bond the men shared. Scott Hall has left a massive impact on the wrestling world that will never be forgotten and an influence that will go beyond his passing.

What is your favorite memory of Scott Hall? Sound off in the comments below!

