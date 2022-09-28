"It is all the stuff you dream about" - Shawn Michaels recalls headlining his first stadium show in WWE

Shawn Michaels has recalled main eventing the 1997 Royal Rumble event against Sycho Sid for the WWE Championship.

The event was held in the Alamodome in Michaels' hometown of San Antonio, Texas. This was the first stadium show that he had headlined in WWE. The Heartbreak Kid defeated Sid to capture the coveted WWE Title after hitting the latter with a camera and Sweet Chin Music.

Royal Rumble will return to the Alamodome next year, and Shawn Michaels recently spoke to the San Antonio Express-News to promote the event. During the interview, he stated he was fortunate to headline the 1997 edition in his hometown.

“To be in the Alamodome was a huge opportunity for us, and it was the first stadium show that I headlined. Everyone loves the idea of being able to come back and do something big in front of their hometown in front of their friends and family. I was very fortunate to get to do that. It is all the stuff you dream about when you are young, just a ton bigger," said Michaels.

Shawn Michaels on the concept of Royal Rumble

During his lengthy and successful wrestling career, The Heartbreak Kid won two Rumble matches - in 1995 and 1996. While he couldn't defeat Diesel at WrestleMania XI, Michaels defeated Bret "The Hitman" Hart in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XII.

During the same interview, Shawn Michaels discussed the Royal Rumble concept, stating that the appreciation for the multi-man match has grown over the years.

“I think the appreciation for the Rumble has grown over the years. It is an awesome event, and it was a fabulous concept from the beginning. Now, it is really what gets us started on the road to WrestleMania,” he said.

Next year's Royal Rumble event will take place on January 28th. It'll be interesting to see who the winner of the Men's and Women's Rumble matches will be.

