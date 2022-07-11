"Don't tell me who the f*** I'm going to spend my time with" – Details of Shawn Michaels' heated backstage meeting with Vince McMahon

In the early days of The Kliq, an influential backstage group that included top names like Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, it didn't have as much say in company issues as it later did. Nash recently discussed The Kliq's relationship with WWE higher-ups and how it first stood up to management.

Back then, a company-wide rule prohibited certain stars from riding with one another so as not to break kayfabe. Heels and babyfaces weren't allowed to travel together. However, The Kliq always rode together regardless of their alignment. When Vince McMahon told Shawn Michaels not to travel with the rest of the group, he received a rather stern response.

On the first episode of his new podcast on AdFreeShows titled Kliq This, Nash recounted the group's interactions with McMahon and them always traveling together. He also spoke about the time when The Heartbreak Kid was asked not to ride with The Kliq:

"Oh yeah [in response to him Shawn and Razor travelling together despite being in an angle]. There was [a moratorium on babyfaces and heels travelling together] but Shawn Michaels basically got called into the office and they told Shawn that he couldn't ride and he said motherf******, if I'm gonna be on the road for 320 days a year don't tell me who the f*** I'm going to spend my time with. It was addressed [to Vince]. I wasn't there for the meeting. It was between Vince and Shawn but [he was representing us]."

Shawn Michaels, Diesel, and Razor Ramon were all a part of an angle at the time

In the same podcast episode, Kevin Nash recalled that he, Shawn Michaels, and Razor Ramon were practically the three running the Intercontinental Title picture. They were closely involved in the title scene for around two years and traded the championship amongst themselves.

Despite being enemies in kayfabe, The Kliq chose to ride together because of their close relationship off-screen. The group has had great influence over the industry. They helped one another improve their character's standing in on-screen storylines.

With the roster being close-knit back then, The Kliq remained a powerful group. It was even responsible for two of the biggest factions emerging from the Monday Night Wars: DX and nWo.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit AdFreeShows.com's Kliq This.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far