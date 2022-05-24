Details on Vince McMahon removing WWE legend from WrestleMania main event due to Shawn Michaels (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently recalled the time when Vince McMahon removed Mick Foley from the WrestleMania 15 main event.

The WWE Chairman wanted Foley vs. The Rock vs. Steve Austin to headline the show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, he changed the match to a singles contest after Shawn Michaels raised concerns with Austin about the triple threat idea.

Russo, a WWE writer at the time, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that McMahon asked him to deliver the bad news to Foley.

“Shawn, who wasn’t working at the time, showed up and just started stirring the s*** and got in Austin’s head about how it should be Austin versus Rock, ‘Mick should not be a part of this match,’” Russo said. “Really started working Austin. Next thing you know, Austin goes to Vince. Next thing you know, Vince comes to me, ‘Vince, you gotta go tell Mick he’s out of the WrestleMania main event.’” [7:33-8:05]

How Vince McMahon changed Mick Foley’s WrestleMania 15 role

Performing as Mankind, Foley faced The Big Show at WrestleMania 15 for the opportunity to referee the main event between The Rock and Steve Austin.

The Hardcore Legend won the match after The Big Show used a chair to get himself disqualified. This prompted Vince McMahon to confront the seven-foot superstar, who responded by punching his boss.

Later in the night, the WWE Chairman wanted to referee the main event himself to prevent Austin from winning the WWE Championship. After then-Commissioner Shawn Michaels told McMahon he was unable to officiate the match, Foley eventually arrived and counted the pinfall for Austin’s victory.

