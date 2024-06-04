Shawn Michaels initially declined popular WWE star's request for a title shot

WWE's developmental brand has exceeded expectations under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership in the Triple H-led era. Recently, current NXT Champion Trick Williams revealed The Heartbreak Kid originally denied his request for a title shot.

Trick Williams became the top superstar on the developmental brand after he slayed Ilja Dragunov to claim the NXT Title. However, the road to the top was difficult for Williams after breaking out as Carmelo Hayes' hype man on the brand.

During an appearance on The Sporting Tribune, Trick Williams revealed how Shawn Michaels initially declined his request for a title shot. After a pep talk from The Heartbreak Kid, Williams eventually entered the title picture a few weeks later, and the rest was history.

"He [Shawn Michaels] told me, 'No!' He told me, 'You're doing great at what you're doing, which is working alongside Carmelo Hayes!' He proceeded to tell me that a lot of guys ask for the ball, but they're not ready for it. If he gives me an opportunity and I'm not ready for it, I may sit on the bench for a while. So, that's what he told me, and then, you know, he decided it was time; maybe a few weeks later after that, and from there, the rest is history," Williams said. (From 6:54 to 7:30)

Shawn Michaels hasn't announced a match for Trick Williams at WWE NXT Battleground 2024

After winning the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams entered into a feud with Meta-Four on the developmental brand. Moreover, Williams is also in a romantic angle with Lash Legend.

Later, Noam Dar invited Trick Williams to The Supernova Sessions, where he attacked the NXT Champion. The angle set up a match between the two for the title at UFC Apex in Nevada for WWE Battleground 2024.

However, Noam was taken out by an unknown assailant, and the storyline went forward with Legend and Williams. Later, Ethan Page made his WWE debut and attacked Trick Williams.

As of now, Trick Williams is not booked for WWE Battleground 2024. However, Williams will likely defend his title against Page or Dar if the latter is cleared to compete.

