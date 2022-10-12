Former WWE Champion turned executive admits its "intimidating to follow in the footsteps" of Triple H 

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has spoken candidly about taking over from Triple H as the head booker for the company's third brand, NXT.

Since hanging up their boots, both HBK and The Game have become prominent executives in WWE, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative and Michaels being tasked with molding the future of World Wrestling Entertainment as its new Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

In his new position, HBK now oversees the creative side of WWE's third brand, NXT, a show that Hunter once was in charge of for many years. During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Michaels spoke about taking over as the new head of the black-and-gold brand.

"I am more comfortable behind the scenes and doing my job. But look this an exciting new time I love the men and women in NXT, I love helping them out. I’m thrilled to have this kind of responsibility and look this is the hardest aspect of the job for me is getting out there and you know promoting NXT and making sure that we keep you know this brand alive and well. You know its intimidating to follow in the footsteps of everything Hunter created here but I’m certainly up for the challenge," said Michaels. [From 2:15 to 3:05]

Listen to the full interview below:

Michaels and The Game re-appeared on WWE programming this past Monday on RAW, alongside Road Dogg and X-Pac as the company celebrated the 25th anniversary of the iconic wrestling faction, D-Generation X.

Shawn Michaels on WWE's creative vision with Triple H now in charge

In July 2022, Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling world as he announced his retirement from the business. The decision led to The King of Kings becoming WWE's new head of creative.

Speaking to the New York Post this past August, HBK was asked what WWE programming will look like with Triple H now running the show.

"I think it’s going to go back to that balance of having a little something for everybody. There’s absolutely no way to cater to one aspect of our wrestling fans. You have to think broad, because that’s what the fan base of the WWE Universe is. They’re very diverse," said Michaels. [H/T NY Post]

Since taking over from McMahon, the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown, as well as NXT, has arguably significantly improved with many fans coming back to view the product.

How has Triple H fared as head of creative? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

