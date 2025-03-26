Shawn Michaels issues two-word statement ahead of historic WWE match

WWE is set to present one of its biggest shows ever in less than one hour. With two historic title matches on the horizon, Shawn Michaels just issued a brief but powerful statement to rile up the WWE Universe.

Stephanie Vaquer dethroned Fallon Henley as NXT Women's North American Champion at Vengeance Day on February 15. She then captured the NXT Women's Championship from Giulua at Roadblock on March 11 in a Winner Takes All match. The first-year superstar will defend both titles on tonight's live NXT episode, with Henley trying to take back her gold and Jaida Parker going for the top women's championship of the brand.

Shawn Michaels took to X tonight to respond to an NXT tweet plugging The Dark Angel's double defenses. World Wrestling Entertainment's Senior Vice President of Talent Development & Creative needed just a two-word statement to get the point across.

"Enough said. 8pm ET/7pm CT @TheCW," Shawn Michaels said.

NXT will also feature Lexis King defending the Heritage Cup against Je'Von Evans, live from the Performance Center in Orlando. WWE's third brand continues to build to its 5th annual Stand & Deliver PLE during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas. The big event will air live on Saturday, April 19, from T-Mobile Arena with a special start time of 1pm ET.

