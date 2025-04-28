Shawn Michaels lays out open invitation; World Champion set to confront WWE star following surprise attack

WWE Hall of Famer and the mind behind NXT's creative, Shawn Michaels, has invited a current champion outside the promotion to confront his attacker. Michaels is willing to become a mediator after what happened on Sunday at a non-WWE event involving a current NXT star.

At TNA's Rebellion event in Los Angeles, Joe Hendry defeated Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian to retain the TNA World Championship. Trick Williams shockingly arrived and attacked the champion with a Spinning Bicycle Kick and a Trick Shot, which laid out Hendry.

In a post on X (fka Twitter), Shawn Michaels sent an open invitation for Hendry to visit NXT on Tuesday to confront Williams. Michaels wants the matter resolved quickly to prevent any further rift amid the flourishing partnership between WWE and TNA.

"Trick Williams crossed the line NXT is everywhere - RAW, SmackDown and tonight at TNA Rebellion. @JoeHendry you have an open invitation this Tuesday to come to @WWENXT, and settle this issue with Trick," Michaels tweeted.

There seems to be some frustration on the part of Trick Williams after failing to regain the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. Wiliams was also linked to a potential main roster call-up along with Lola Vice, but the post-WrestleMania 41 RAW and SmackDown have come and gone.

AEW star wants Netflix documentary about Shawn Michaels

One of the most underrated matches in WrestleMania history was Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 19. However, more people remember their classic feud in 2008, which involved the World Heavyweight Championship at one point.

In a Q&A panel hosted by Monopoly Events in the United Kingdom earlier this month, Jericho lauded his feud with The Heartbreak Kid and even suggested a possible Netflix documentary about it.

"The feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 is, I think, one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. They should put together a Netflix documentary about that, about how to have a great feud," Jericho said. [H/T PWMania]

Jericho and Michaels faced each other four times in high-profile matches. The Master of the Walls of Jericho won three times, a singles match, a ladder match, and a Last Man Standing match, while The Heartbreak Kid won the Unsanctioned match.

