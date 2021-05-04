"He was p****d" - Shawn Michaels was left frustrated by two WWE Superstars' exits

Kevin Nash has revealed how Shawn Michaels was legitimately annoyed after he and Scott Hall left WWE to join WCW in 1996.

Michaels worked with Nash (f.k.a. Diesel) and Hall (f.k.a. Razor Ramon) in various WWE storylines between 1993 and 1996. Nash and Hall have both admitted in recent years that their decision to leave WWE for WCW was motivated by money.

The latest episode of WWE Network show WWE Untold chronicled the story of Michaels and Nash’s WWE alliance and rivalry. Nash said Michaels was frustrated that he and Hall wanted to leave, especially after losing to them both multiple times.

“From Shawn’s standpoint, Shawn is looking at me and Scott going, ‘You motherf*****s,’” Nash said. "‘You guys let me put you over around the world, have five-star matches, you guys are both cashing in on it and you’re taking two of my five best guys for me not to work with? I could’ve had a nine-month run with each of you two.’ He was p****d and he had every reason to be.”

Unlike Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash made it clear throughout the episode that he never aspired to become a major star in the wrestling business. While Michaels always dreamed of winning the WWE Championship, Nash simply wanted to earn more money.

Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels had different wrestling goals

Kevin Nash was initially known as Shawn Michaels' "insurance policy"

Although they had contrasting mindsets regarding the wrestling business, Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels remained good friends throughout their days as in-ring performers.

Michaels was responsible for convincing Vince McMahon to hire Nash, who previously performed in WCW as Master Blaster Steel, Oz, and Vinnie Vegas.

Nash won the WWE Championship in eight seconds against Bob Backlund at a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in 1994. In 1996, Michaels defeated Bret Hart at WrestleMania XII to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming WWE Champion.

Please credit WWE Untold and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.