"I didn't know the event would be such a landmark" – Shawn Michaels shares his first thoughts on Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke about the legacy of the Royal Rumble in WWE history.

Michaels was on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. He spoke with WWE correspondents Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla about how Royal Rumble shaped his career and what the event means for superstars on the road to WrestleMania.

Kayla pointed out that Shawn was on every Royal Rumble card from 1989 to 1998. The Heartbreak Kid recalled how it seemed like a Battle Royal when it first started. He mentioned that during his early years in WWE, he didn't think the Rumble would transcend into a big event:

"Gosh, the first time you hear about it's like you said, it’s a Battle Royale essentially. I had no idea that it would become as everybody knows now. Rumble comes in and has so many implications towards WrestleMania. That’s where you start thinking about it. So, no, I gotta be honest, I didn’t know the event would be such a landmark it's now, this unbelievable concept."

The Heartbreak Kid said the Rumble marks the starting point of the road to WrestleMania, and superstars start thinking about their place on the Mania card:

"I feel like once the Rumble comes, that’s when everybody gets excited. And the Road to WrestleMania is right around the corner. And as I say, I don’t know that does justice to just how big that event has become," Michaels added

Shawn Michaels is a two-time Royal Rumble winner

Shawn Michaels has the unique distinction of winning the Royal Rumble twice, and that too in consecutive years (1995, 1996). Michaels was the first man in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble after drawing the #1 slot in 1995.

Michaels is part of an elite group of WWE Superstars, such as Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Batista, John Cena, and Randy Orton, who has won the Rumble twice. Stone Cold Steve Austin is the only WWE Superstar to win the Royal Rumble three times in his career.

