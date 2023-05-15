Shawn Michaels' legendary ex-partner is currently recovering from two ankle surgeries and infection issues (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels' former tag team partner Marty Jannetty hasn't had a big presence in the wrestling scene for a while now. That may come to an even further halt as he has revealed some unfortunate news about his health.

Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels were a tag team known as The Rockers. They competed together in WWE primarily from 1988 to 1992 (while having a brief stint in 1987). They broke up in 1992, and Jannetty would go on to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the legendary Marty Jannetty revealed that he is recovering from a couple of ankle surgeries and recurring infection issues.

"I'm recovering from a couple of ankle surgeries. Every time I get so close [to returning to wrestling], I'm rehabbing, I'm working out, I'm feeling like I'm there, the infection crap comes in. They had to open it up and scrape the bone. They had to do that again recently. They took the artificial joint out and the sepsis crap is attached to it. So another five months of downtime, otherwise I'm doing great." [00:27 - 1:06]

Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty once got into a real-life fight after the barber shop segment

Jannetty revealed that he and Shawn Michaels message each other once in a while, but they weren't always on the best of terms.

Former WWE star Shane Douglas revealed that Marty Jannetty and Michaels got into a legitimate fight after the famous barber shop segment where HBK turned on his tag team partner.

Douglas stated that Jannetty and Michaels started a fight in the locker room area and that the reason behind it was Vince McMahon apparently telling Jannetty that he would get in touch after two months.

"I looked at Curt I went, 'should we stop it?' I've never seen this, I don't know, are they ribbing or what's going on? And Curt looking like [confused]. And that was the end of it. And the reason that happened was when Marty got back to the gorilla position Vince said to him, 'Marty, we'll be in touch in a couple months if we have something for you.'" [0:55 - 2:37]

It remains to be seen when Marty Jannetty will return to the ring after recuperating from his injuries.

Sportskeeda would like to wish the legend a swift recovery.

