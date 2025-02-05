  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Shawn Michaels makes blockbuster announcement; confirms legendary 17-time WWE champion's return to NXT

Shawn Michaels makes blockbuster announcement; confirms legendary 17-time WWE champion's return to NXT

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 05, 2025 00:58 GMT
Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion is set to return to NXT. Shawn Michaels confirmed her return with a blockbuster announcement.

Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return at the 2025 Royal Rumble after being sidelined for more than a year due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Her return was triumphant as she won the Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania.

The following week on WWE RAW, Flair addressed the WWE Universe before she was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Mami made it clear she wanted to face The Queen, but Charlotte informed her that she would be headed to NXT and SmackDown this week to see if Giulia or Tiffany Stratton inspired her before she made a decision.

also-read-trending Trending

Shawn Michaels has now confirmed that Charlotte Flair will make her return to NXT. He also confirmed that Trick Williams and Oba Femi will face A-Town Down Under and a face-off between Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Bayley.

". @_trickwilliams & @Obaofwwe team up to battle @_Theory1 & @GraysonWWE , @roxanne_wwe , @giulia0221g & @itsBayleyWWE face-to-face ahead of their collision at #VengeanceDay ... PLUS 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner @MsCharlotteWWE is in the house! TONIGHT, 8/7c @TheCW"

Check out Shawn Michaels' tweet here:

It will be interesting to hear what Charlotte Flair has to say to the fans on NXT tonight.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी