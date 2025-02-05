Shawn Michaels makes blockbuster announcement; confirms legendary 17-time WWE champion's return to NXT

A former WWE champion is set to return to NXT. Shawn Michaels confirmed her return with a blockbuster announcement.

Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return at the 2025 Royal Rumble after being sidelined for more than a year due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Her return was triumphant as she won the Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania.

The following week on WWE RAW, Flair addressed the WWE Universe before she was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Mami made it clear she wanted to face The Queen, but Charlotte informed her that she would be headed to NXT and SmackDown this week to see if Giulia or Tiffany Stratton inspired her before she made a decision.

Shawn Michaels has now confirmed that Charlotte Flair will make her return to NXT. He also confirmed that Trick Williams and Oba Femi will face A-Town Down Under and a face-off between Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Bayley.

". @_trickwilliams & @Obaofwwe team up to battle @_Theory1 & @GraysonWWE , @roxanne_wwe , @giulia0221g & @itsBayleyWWE face-to-face ahead of their collision at #VengeanceDay ... PLUS 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner @MsCharlotteWWE is in the house! TONIGHT, 8/7c @TheCW"

Check out Shawn Michaels' tweet here:

It will be interesting to hear what Charlotte Flair has to say to the fans on NXT tonight.

