Shawn Michaels makes a huge new rule for steel cage matches in WWE in a first-time-ever change

Shawn Michaels may have made a massive change to steel cage matches in WWE. At NXT: Deadline, a significant rule was altered, or rather, removed for the first time, changing the entire dynamic of a steel cage bout.

Shawn Michaels, as you may know, is the head of all things NXT. He has been the driving force behind the brand's resurgence in the last couple of years. At NXT: Deadline, the Hall of Famer booked a steel cage match between Roxanne Perez and Kiana James.

It was mentioned earlier that the steel cage match could be won only via pinfall or submission, removing the traditional rule of escaping the structure for victory. This is seemingly a huge change made by Shawn Michaels to the iconic contest.

It is unclear why the change was made. However, it made sense as Perez and James were able to settle their bitter feud inside the unforgiving structure without the possibility of escaping.

The other side of the argument is that escaping the cage adds an exciting element to the match. It didn't matter for the former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, however, as Izzy Dame cost her the bout against Kiana James:

