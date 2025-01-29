Shawn Michaels makes a major announcement ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 

Shawn Michaels has taken to social media to issue a statement ahead of this year's WWE Royal Rumble. His announcement was also for another upcoming event.

The Heartbreak Kid appeared at Saturday Night's Main Event last week, which was his first main roster appearance in a while. He was the moderator for the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The two stars will face each other in a Ladder Match this weekend for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During the segment, Kevin Owens tried to hit Shawn Michaels with a Package Piledriver, but the wrestling legend nailed him with a Sweet Chin Music. HBK recently shared a post on Instagram to promote NXT Vengeance Day.

Shawn Michaels announced that this Saturday, the Royal Rumble will launch WWE fans on the Road to WrestleMania Weekend and that Vengeance Day will determine who has what it takes.

"This Saturday, #RoyalRumble launches the WWE Universe on to the Road to #WrestleMania Weekend … and #VengeanceDay is our first gut check to see who has what it takes! Sat. Feb. 15 LIVE from Washington D.C. You won’t want to miss it! @peacock @netflix," wrote HBK.

Check out the post below:

NXT Vengeance Day will take place on February 15. Several matches have already been confirmed for the event.

