Shawn Michaels makes major announcement regarding WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament on SmackDown

Shawn Michaels has provided an update on the upcoming WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The coveted titles were vacated several months ago after previous champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of RAW. A tournament was announced to crown the new champions. NXT 2.0's Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were scheduled to take on the team of Natalya and Sonya Deville on SmackDown tonight, but they're not medically cleared to compete on the show following their appearance on NXT Heatwave.

'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to reveal that Starks and Lyons will be replaced with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction against Deville and Natalya.

"NXT Heatwave [was] a huge success, however, it was not without a setbacks. Unfortunately, Zoey Stark sustained an injury during her NXT Women's Championship match [against Mandy Rose]. It has also come to my attention that Nikkita Lyons is medically unavailable. Therefore, after confirming with Adam Pierce, he and I have decided to replace those two ladies with the former NXT [Women's] Tag Team Champions, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction," said Michaels.

Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were set to make their main roster in-ring debut on the blue brand tonight, but that opportunity will go to Toxic Attraction instead. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin have held tag team gold before in WWE, and they'll be looking to do it again on the main roster.

