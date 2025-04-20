Shawn Michaels makes major WWE announcement at WrestleMania 41

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 20, 2025 01:34 GMT
Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image source: WWE's X account)

WrestleMania 41 is taking place tonight in Paradise, Nevada. Shawn Michaels made a special appearance on the show.

Shawn Michaels is a name that has been tied to WrestleMania for several years. He is known fondly as Mr. WrestleMania due to his number of iconic moments and matches on the show. However, he hasn't competed at the event since he last faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in one of the greatest matches in the show's history. Currently, HBK is busy as the head booker of NXT, which also keeps him busy during WrestleMania week due to Stand & Deliver.

Tonight, on Night One of WrestleMania 41, the WWE Hall of Famer made a special appearance. He said that it had been an incredible night of action and acknowledged the title changes earlier in the show. Michaels also said that the night was not over yet before he revealed the attendance number for the show, which is 61,467. He also announced that the show had been sold out.

It will be interesting to see if Michaels shows up tomorrow to announce the attendance of Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

