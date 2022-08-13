"Nurturing mom effect on me" - Shawn Michaels names former WWE Women's Champion as the 'Mom' of popular stable

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels named former Women's Champion Chyna as the 'mom' of D-Generation X.

Shawn Michaels was the backbone of the roster during the mid-'90s when he soared to prominence and won the WWE title. The Heartbreak Kid has had a few friends in the wrestling business he liked being associated with on-screen during his run.

With the help of Triple H, DX was born, and it added more members over the years. Speaking to the New York Post, Michaels mentioned how Chyna was the mom of the group and how she had a nurturing effect on the superstar.

“She didn’t say a lot, but when she said something to me, it did, it almost had a nurturing mom effect on me and it’s just something where you realize it’s one thing to look at your buddy [Triple H] and not worry about hurting him and making him mad because he’s a man and needs to get over it. It’s another thing where there’s this girl who, one is giving you good advice because she cares but then, ‘hey, I also committed my life to you guys and took this on and didn’t know much about it and I’m trusting you.’ She was able to do that without guilting you,” said Michaels. [H/T - New York Post]

In 1999, Chyan split up from the group and had her journey in the company. There were plans to make her the first women's WWE Champion, but it was scrapped.

What did Shawn Michaels do after leaving DX in 1998?

Shawn Michaels and Triple H were the founders of D-Generation X, and the stable rose to popularity due to their fun and quirky nature. In 1998, Michaels faced The Undertaker for the WWE Championship. During the match, he injured himself, which cost him years of his career.

The Heartbreak Kid didn't vacate the title as he was scheduled to face Steve Austin. He dropped the title to the Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 14 and disappeared from WWE programming for months to recover from the injury.

Shawn Michaels returned to WWE a few months later, where he became an on-screen personality.

Around 1999, DX was disbanded as every member went their separate ways. Shawn Michaels made sporadic appearances for the company as an on-screen talent as he retired due to a back injury caused during his match with The Undertaker.

It wasn't until 2002 that the Heartbreak Kid ultimately returned to the ring and joined the roster weekly. He was also a brief member of nWo, but the ground lasted for a few months. After returning, he began feuding with long-time friend Triple H.

