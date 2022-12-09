Shawn Michaels names surprising NXT stars who are ready for promotion to WWE’s main roster

Shawn Michaels has a good idea about which NXT talents are ready for the WWE main roster.

As popular as the NXT brand has been as a stand-alone concept over the years, the end goal has always remained the same. Get the talent in NXT ready to succeed on the WWE main roster for either RAW or SmackDown.

Shawn Michaels recently hosted an NXT Deadline media call to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what talents are currently ready to be promoted to RAW or SmackDown from NXT. HBK named some surprising talents. Including:

Pretty Deadly

JD McDonagh

Grayson Waller

Apollo Crews

Alba Fyre

Zoey Stark

Michaels believes everyone he named has put in the time and has the maturity to succeed on the WWE main roster currently.

Shawn Michaels believes Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers still need time to develop

A few names that Shawn Michaels surprisingly didn't mention at first are former NXT World Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers and current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

According to HBK, he believes both acts could go up right now if they were required to, but he would prefer they have more time to teach them first in order to give them the greatest chance at succeeding on RAW or SmackDown.

Michaels put the three men over for what they've accomplished in the past year, and he's hopeful that they have more time with them in NXT to round them out and make them complete performers before they get called up to the WWE main roster.

Jon Alba @JonAlba #NXTDeadline Shawn Michaels says main roster talent coming into #WWE NXT is fluid, sometimes it comes from creative, sometimes it comes from the talent or higher-ups. Sometimes Shawn flexes his status, he says jokingly. #WWE Shawn Michaels says main roster talent coming into #WWENXT is fluid, sometimes it comes from creative, sometimes it comes from the talent or higher-ups. Sometimes Shawn flexes his status, he says jokingly. #WWE #NXTDeadline

What do you make of HBK's comments? Do you believe everyone he named is ready to make the jump to RAW or SmackDown if Triple H calls for them? Is there anyone you think is ready that Michaels didn't name? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Do you agree with Shawn Michaels on who's ready to be called up from NXT? Yes No 0 votes