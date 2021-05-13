"He's just good and he's consistent all the time"- Shawn Michaels has high praise for former NXT Champion

Shawn Michaels is currently working backstage at NXT, helping out up-and-coming stars. He has a great deal of direct contact with many of the NXT Superstars and keeps a close eye on their work.

The Heartbreak Kid seems to hold the wrestlers from the Black and Gold Brand in high regard. One of those names is Adam Cole. Cole is the longest reigning NXT Champion in the history of the brand, being one of the best wrestlers in WWE at the moment.

Speaking to Robbie Fox of My Mom's Basement, Shawn Michaels answered a question regarding which wrestlers have a similar style to his and he had the following to say:

"I think there have been a number of guys and people have come and gone here and there. I think the easy one for everybody is Adam Cole." Michaels added, "Adam Cole is one of those people that we have similarities not just physical but he also has that attribute that you say 'Adam Cole just has it' and you can't define what that is but he's got a mixture of all of it. He's just good and he's consistent all the time."

LIVE NOW: my 20min sitdown with The Hearkbreak Kid himself, Shawn Michaels.



We discussed what watching his own matches back is like, his coaching style down in NXT, the brotherhood of the Kliq, what young talent he sees himself in, and more....https://t.co/1KWpmwNSP5 pic.twitter.com/iBuG7mqiAW — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) May 11, 2021

Fans have always been keen to draw comparisons between Adam Cole and Shawn Michaels. Fans have highlighted similarities between the two ranging from their physiques to their movesets.

Shawn Michaels also named two other NXT Superstars who had a similar style

While discussing Adam Cole, Shawn Michaels made sure to name drop Johnny Gargano and Tommasso Ciampa in the interview as well:

"Then you have guys like Johnny Gargano who, I think, could do more well-rounded work than I ever could" Michaels continued, "If Johnny's on the show, your work's gonna be cut out for you. It's just that simple and he's not gonna give you any breathing room. Tommasso's [Ciampa] the same way but a completely different style. He's a bit more rougher around the edges than everybody else but he and I connect on a mental level."

All three wrestlers have been in NXT for a long time and at some point in their career, they have held the NXT Championship.

Gargano is also a popular pick when fans discuss the "next Shawn Michaels" based on how many super kicks he connects with during his matches. Ciampa, on the other hand, definitely has a similar fire and passion to that of Michaels in the late '90s and 2000s.

