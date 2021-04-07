"He is so unbelievably complete" - Shawn Michaels showers former WWE Universal Champion with praise

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. He wrestled for 26 years during which he won countless championships, giving him the right to be called a true veteran. His opinion has a huge weight in the business and he has recently directed his praise at former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor.

The Heart Break Kid currently has a loud voice backstage at NXT where he often shares his advice with younger talent. Even though Finn isn't young by any means, he still is the top dog of WWE NXT and they are likely to often cross paths.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Shawn Michaels and Triple H sat down to discuss NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. While previewing Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross, The Showstopper sang the former's praises.

"Finn Balor, to me, is the absolute best Finn Balor has ever been. He is clicking on all cylinders to me. I think the world is getting to see the best version of Finn Balor ever. He is so unbelievably complete. Look, if Karrion Kross manages to take down Finn Balor, clearly that would be impressive. I have always been a fan of Finn Balor's, but the last year [in WWE] he has just been so phenomenal and so guaranteed, that I don't know. It's hard to bet against him let's put it that way."

Over the span of the last 12 months, Finn Balor has had some of the best matches of his career.

Despite performing in an quiet NXT arena with only a handful of fans in attendance, The Prince has put on technical masterclasses with the likes of Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne.

Triple H also joined in on the praise of the WWE NXT Champion

Triple H backstage with Finn Balor

Triple H has always been vocal when speaking up for the talent present in WWE's black and gold brand whenever he sees the opportunity. He is a huge fan of Finn Balor's.

Advertisement

The Game always puts NXT talent over, especially at a time like this when they have their biggest TakeOver of all time taking place tomorrow. On the same edition of the Bump, The Cerebral Assassin said:

"Finn Balor brings the experience. I think this is 16th or-something-like-that [NXT] TakeOver. He's been to the big dance. He's been there. [It's that] experience level."

The Prince is set to defend his NXT Championship against Karrion Kross in the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two.

Will Kross walk out of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver with the NXT Championship, or will The Prince retain his most prized possession and put an end to Kross' streak? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.