Shawn Michaels provides update on WWE-TNA deal after Jordynne Grace's surprise appearance on NXT

Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She was revealed as the next challenger for Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship. The two are set to lock horns at NXT Battleground. With Grace currently holding the TNA Knockouts World Championship, it will be interesting to see two champions from different promotions go head-to-head.

While it is Grace's second appearance for WWE, with the first coming earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, fans are still not over the fact that we're getting this match. NXT's head honcho Shawn Michaels recently shed some light on the partnership, and it seems like we might be getting more of it.

Following the latest episode of NXT, Michaels was pleased with the new additions to the show and shared his excitement in an interview with Adrian Hernandez. HBK was particularly thrilled over the current business relationship between NXT and TNA:

"Right now, a lot of those things are still being worked out internally. Obviously, as I gotta be honest with folks all the time - there's people above me that I leave to making all those kinds of decisions. What I enjoy doing is what we did last night, which is having the opportunity to bring real surprises and real 'Oh my God' moments back to WWE... We're thrilled to have (Grace) for Battleground and thrilled to have her next week. [From 01:52 to 02:46]

Jordynne Grace might stick around in WWE for a while

After making her second appearance in WWE, Grace might possibly stick around following NXT Battleground. As of this moment, there is no information on the details of the current TNA Knockouts Worlds Champion's deal, but with a championship opportunity awaiting her, nothing can be said for sure.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top of this encounter. While it might seem clear to many that Perez will successfully defend her title, it should be noted that Michales isn't shy about making unpredictable decisions, as he has in the past with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. For all we know, Grace might win the title and hold it for some time.

