Shawn Michaels reacts after tag team legend makes special appearance on new WWE show

A tag team legend made a special appearance on a WWE show tonight. Shawn Michaels reacted to it.

WWE launched its new show, LFG, earlier this year, where several prospects are mentored by legends of the industry. Bully Ray, Mickie James, Booker T, and The Undertaker all serve as mentors, each assigned a couple of prospects. Every week, they compete in matches to earn points for their respective teams. Additionally, a special guest makes an appearance on the show each week. Previous guests include Gunther, CM Punk, and Eric Bischoff. Since tonight's episode was based on tag team wrestling, D-Von Dudley was revealed as the special guest for this episode.

Shawn Michaels identified the tag teams from each camp that will have off, and the best-performing female and male tag teams will each earn one point from D-Von Dudley. Michaels took to social media ahead of the show's start time to promote tonight's episode.

"It’s all about putting points on the board in tag team action with a WWE Hall of Famer in the house to be the judge TONIGHT on an all-new #WWELFG! 8pm ET/7pm CT @AETV," Shawn Michaels wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see which tag team will earn the one point from D-Von Dudley.

