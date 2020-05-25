Shawn Michaels reacts to The Undertaker being envious of his retirement

Michaels and The Undertaker

The 3rd chapter of WWE Network's multiple-part docuseries on The Undertaker is being praised by fans and critics alike. The episode features interviews with several pro-wrestling greats, including The Phenom himself.

At one point during the episode, The Undertaker can be seen stating that he is envious of how Shawn Michaels "got to walk away and was good with it". The Heart Break Kid has now reacted to The Undertaker's comments on the latest edition of WWE Last Ride Post-Mortem. Here's what Michaels had to say in response:

It was a sign of him, a vulnerability that nobody knows about, and I understood that, because he was only doing, and I don't mean only, but he was already just doing one a year at that time in a very limited schedule and most people really enjoy doing that and can do that for quite some time. So, I understood the comment, I was struck by the tone of it. It wasn't until much later that I sort of grasped that.

I didn't know he was gonna come out publicly in that way because it takes a lot of vulnerability man, not everybody wants to go there in this line of work. Once he did, that's when you go like, "Oh! Oh d**n!"

Michaels opens up on his rivalry with The Undertaker:

The Undertaker was the one who retired Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 26

Michaels and The Undertaker met at WrestleMania 25 in possibly the greatest match in history, with the former losing the classic bout. He challenged The Undertaker again a year later, but the stakes had been raised higher.

Michaels lost to The Undertaker again, and retired from pro-wrestling as per the stipulation. He stayed retired for 8 long years before returning to action at Crown Jewel 2018, where he teamed up with Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane in a winning effort.