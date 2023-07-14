Shawn Michaels reacts to WWE star using Scott Hall's move (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels was one of Scott Hall's closest friends in the wrestling business before the WCW and WWE legend sadly passed away in 2022. In an exclusive interview, Michaels gave his thoughts on Damian Priest paying homage to Hall on WWE television.

Several years ago, Priest received permission from his childhood hero to use his Razor's Edge finisher. On the July 11 episode of NXT, the Judgment Day member used Hall's famous move to slam Trick Williams onto the announce desk.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Michaels explained that he has no problem with the current generation respecting their favorite wrestlers from the past:

"Absolutely, and that's something, again, I think we all look back and we appreciate. Again, this business goes on, continues to evolve and grow, but a lot of times you see the influence that not just The Kliq, but certainly our generation altogether have on this generation." [1:22 – 1:48]

As Michaels referenced, he was a member of the WWE backstage faction The Kliq alongside Hall in the 1990s. Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, and Triple H were also part of the friendship group.

Shawn Michaels on WWE stars emulating previous generations

Damian Priest is not the only WWE talent to use a legend's move. Many wrestlers have adopted Shawn Michaels' Superkick as part of their move set, including Dolph Ziggler and The Usos. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens uses Steve Austin's Stone Cold Stunner as his finisher.

Michaels reiterated that he does not take issue with modern-day wrestlers reminding fans of those who came before them. He also referenced the fact that most main roster stars progressed through the NXT developmental system:

"As we all grew up, the people before us influenced us as well," Michaels said. "That's certainly something here at NXT that we obviously are thrilled about. We try to instil certainly all the best qualities of WWE and the world of wrestling into the NXT Superstars. I think that you can see that flourishing now on the main roster, as 98 percent of the main roster, the superstars of SmackDown and RAW, are all people that came through NXT." [1:50 – 2:23]

Shawn Michaels added that he and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H enjoy developing the company's next crop of major stars:

"I think that's one of the greatest attributes of this job for both Hunter [Triple H] and myself, is the opportunity to give back to a business that was so wonderful and continues to be wonderful to us, and hopefully instilling in the hearts and minds of the young men and women that come through NXT and work for him on the main roster to appreciate and respect the generations before you. One of the ways that you do that is obviously by what you saw last night with Damian Priest." [2:25 – 2:59]

Michaels is WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. As part of his job, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer oversees the creative direction of the NXT brand. He reports directly to his best friend Triple H, who decides when NXT stars are ready to join RAW and SmackDown.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.