"He was an absolute sweetheart to me" - Shawn Michaels recalls fond memories with current WWE Superstar

Shawn Michaels recently recalled a few fond memories he shares with WWE Superstar Sheamus.

The WWE Hall of Famer was on The Bump this week and joined Sheamus as a special guest for the show. Matt Camp pointed out that although Sheamus and Michaels never had a singles televised matchup, they did compete in tag team action at live events.

The Hartbreak Kid recalled a time towards the end of his career where he would ask Sheamus to go easy on him during the live events. He mentioned that Sheamus was wonderful in that aspect and always ensured that Michaels was not hurt or sore for RAW the next night. Here's what he had to say about the Celtic Warrior:

"I tell everyone that story. That is my greatest memory of Sheamus. I used to make the joke, 'Sheamus, Sunday is the day of rest for HBK. I've only got so many left in me.' He was absolutely wonderful in that respect. We had so many live events with each other and he was an absolute sweetheart to me on Sunday after the old man had gone through a tough weekend and had TV the next day. He was absolutely spectacular and it is one of the fondest memories of my career. I tell everybody that story and I'm glad he remembers because that means a lot to me."

You can watch the full video here:

Shawn Michaels put Sheamus over as a veteran in the WWE

Shawn Michaels mentioned that Sheamus was doing a stellar job with some of the newer talent in WWE. Mr. WrestleMania congratulated Sheamus for having great matches with the likes of Damian Priest, Riddle and Ricochet and also helping others like Ridge Holland.

Michaels stated that it was an absolute pleasure to see the Celtic Warrior take over as one of the locker room leaders. He even congratulated Sheamus on the success he's had in his WWE career.

