Shawn Michaels reveals which NXT Superstars he thinks are more talented than him

Shawn Michaels appeared on the WWE Español's El Brunch de WWE show this week and spoke about multiple topics. The Show Stopper Shawn Michaels, most notably, talks about which NXT Superstars he feels have more charisma than he did.

The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michels believes that Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano are more talented than he was. While the fans of Shawn Michaels may not agree with this statement, it looks like Michaels himself is a big fan of former NXT Champions Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano.

Here is what Shawn Michaels had to say about Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano:

''I think Adam Cole has aspects of that, I think Johnny does as well. Once again, I probably... it's nothing new, but very similar qualities, I think both Adam and Johnny have similar qualities in their style, and the way they work, that I did. I just think they're both more talented than I was, and more charismatic in some respects, as well." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Adam Cole recently lost the NXT Championship to Keith Lee at the second night of the Great American Bash. Lee ended Adam Cole's 403-day long NXT title reign, which was the longest NXT Championship reign in history.

Shawn Michaels' praise for Adam Cole

Shawn Michaels has become part of NXT himself as a backstage agent and is responsible for a lot of things happening on the black and gold brand. In a recent interview with The Bump, when he was asked if he agrees with people who feel Adam Cole is the next Shawn Michaels, he stated that 'he could see the similarities'.

I certainly see what everybody is talking about” Shawn Michaels would say; discussing how alike he and Cole are/were as performers. “He’s unbelievably talented, he’s charismatic. And so yes, I do, I see…I certainly see the comparisons.

Shawn Michaels is known to be honest with his critique and if Mr WrestleMania has such a high opinion of Cole and Gargano then it's something to be proud of for both the men.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Adam Cole after losing the NXT Championship.