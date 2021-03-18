Shawn Michaels reveals major WWE regret

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels shared a major regret from his WWE career during an interview with the New York Post.

Shawn Michaels came back from retirement in 2018 for a huge tag team match with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane in Saudi Arabia. The match was heavily criticized by experts and fans alike, and Michaels now regrets the fact that he came back from retirement for what was an underwhelming outing.

“I do. I had no idea that from Mark’s standpoint he was looking at it as that might be one he could walk away on.”

“For me, it was [fun]. It was just a chance to be with my buddies.”

“All I can do is apologize to the guys."

Shawn Michaels didn't disappoint the WWE Universe on that night

Although the match was a disaster, Shawn Michaels impressed fans on that night and showed why they call him one of the greatest performers in WWE history. Unfortunately, Michaels' efforts weren't enough to save the doomed Crown Jewel main event.

Shawn Michaels retired from active competition in 2010. After failing to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25, the Heartbreak Kid became desperate to put an end to the streak and got another chance at WrestleMania 26. This time, though, the stipulation stated that a loss would result in Shawn Michaels' career coming to an end.

Shawn Michaels lost the match and bid goodbye to the WWE Universe, and Michaels stayed retired for eight long years. However, it all changed when the WWE legend returned to team up with his best friend (Triple H) to take on The Brothers of Destruction in Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Jewel match turned out to be Michaels' final outing. Three years later, it looks like Shawn Michaels is now retired for good.