Shawn Michaels reveals what Vince McMahon told them to do if he died backstage in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels says he never thought Vince McMahon would retire and reveals that the former CEO told him that he'd die on the job.

McMahon retired from WWE earlier this year, relinquishing his duties as CEO, Chairman and Head of Creative. His daughter Stephanie McMahon took on the roles of Chairwoman and co-CEO, sharing the CEO duties with Nick Khan, while Triple H became the head of creative.

In a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Shawn Michaels stated that McMahon had told everyone that he would die on his desk at Gorilla Position. The former CEO also told them that the show has to go on even if he died.

“No. You can talk about it, but I never envisioned the time when Vince wasn’t there running stuff. All of us who have known him and worked with him for as long as we have, everyone knows, and I mean this lovingly, but he wanted to pass at his desk. That’s who he is. That’s how he’s built. I had every reason to believe that’s exactly what he was going to do. He always made jokes, ‘If I die at Gorilla Position, the show has to go on. Don’t move me. We got to get to seg 10 and 11 and finish the show,'" said Michaels. [H/T WrestlingNews]

You can watch the video below:

Michaels added that McMahon always did what was best for the company.

Some WWE legends may not return after Vince McMahon's retirement

Rob Van Dam recently said that his friendship with McMahon was so strong that he has no reason to return to WWE.

“I personally don’t think there’s anything in it for me because Vince was a friend and there’s no reason for me to believe at this point that the current guy that’s running things has any more interest in me than Vince did," said RVD.

He said that it was better for him when McMahon was in charge of the company. RVD was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year as part of the Class of 2021. It will be interesting to see if he will return to the company in the future as WWE has featured Hall of Famers for various special events.

