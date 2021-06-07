Shawn Michaels reveals whether or not he's the greatest wrestler of all time

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is regarded by many as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Heartbreak Kid, however, doesn't feel the same way.

Shaw Michaels has accomplished a lot in his prolific wrestling career. His name is often brought up alongside other legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker in conversations about who is the best in the business.

During his recent interaction on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast, Shawn Michaels gave a straightforward answer when he was asked if he considers himself to be the greatest.

“I don’t,” Shawn Michaels quickly answered. “But it’s funny when you’re younger, because certainly you do. But I don’t know, I now have the ability to see everything in the rearview mirror. Technically, at 56-years-old, I am back to where I was at 19. Where I was just realizing that my idea of success was having a car and a one-bedroom apartment, and maybe one of the main guys in a local territory in South Texas. Obviously, it has become so much more than that. I am now unbelievably flattered that I get mentioned. Look, people argue about it, whether who is or who isn’t, and my name is in there. And that, to me, is good enough. That is beyond my wildest dreams. Those things never get determined, and every generation is different. Again, I’m just glad to be at this point in my life and look back on a really cool body of work that I’m proud of.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Shawn Michaels went into retirement in 2010 after he lost a Streak vs. Career Match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

However, HBK laced up his boots again for one last match at WWE Crown Jewel 2018 where he teamed up with Triple H to defeat The Brothers of Destruction.

Shawn Michaels on whether he enjoyed working with bigger wrestlers or smaller wrestlers

Two Legends - The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has collided with many wrestlers throughout his career. When asked whether he enjoyed working with bigger or smaller wrestlers more, Shawn Michaels stated that he didn't have one specific style, which allowed him to adjust and adapt to everybody.

“Honestly, that’s what I enjoyed most about my career,” reflected Michaels. “Everybody almost has a style, and it took me a long time to realize I don’t really have a style. One of the things I did was I adjusted and adapted to everybody. I think that’s what gave me the opportunity to have so many different matches, and pretty darn good matches, with a lot of guys. Because that’s what I enjoyed most about it."

"Not putting myself in a box and adjusting to whatever it was that they did very well," he added. "And I guess, when everything is said and done, that’s probably my best strength, which was my adaptability. But it also really kept me in the area that I enjoyed most, which was, ‘How do I make this the best match possible.’ And sometimes if you have painted yourself into a certain style, sometimes that can make it a little bit more difficult. I didn’t go in planning it that way, but that’s how it ended up turning out.”

Shawn Michaels is currently working behind the scenes as a writer and producer on WWE's NXT brand and show. He will definitely go down as one of the best to ever do it.

