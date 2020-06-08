WWE legend Shawn Michaels reveals his “worst day in the entire world”

Shawn Michaels defended his WWE Title against The British Bulldog at In Your House 8 in 1996

Shawn Michaels and The Bulldog had to constantly adjust throughout the match.

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time

WWE legend Shawn Michaels has revealed that technical difficulties during his match against The British Bulldog at In Your House 8 on May 26, 1996 made it his worst day in the entire world.

Shawn Michaels' worst day

"That was the absolute worst day in the entire world."@ShawnMichaels talking about that time the lights went out at In Your House. 😂😂😂😂 #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/2cjCKkA8zd — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 7, 2020

Due to a severe thunderstorm on the day, there was a power outage during the event, which led to three of the event's matches taking place two days later. However, the bout between The British Bulldog and Shawn Michaels took place on the 26th itself, but it wasn’t without hiccups. Speaking WWE’s The Bump, Michaels said:

“That was the absolute worst day in the entire world. It was going off and on as far as whether we were going to be on or not going to be on, whether it is going to make air or it is not going to make air, whether the lights will be off or whether the lights will be on.

“We had to sort of setup different scenarios for every different situations. . There was about three different wrestling matches going on in my head that I was trying to convey to Bulldog; that if this happens, this is what we are going to do, if this happens this is what we are going to do but if everything goes well, this will be our original plan

The match ultimately ended up taking place as Shawn Michaels was able to retain his title. Both The Heart Break Kid and The Bulldog were pinned to three simultaneously, which led to the bout being concluded as a ‘draw’.

“It was just constantly changing the entire time, it was chaotic, the only thing I can remember is that we painstakingly got through it.”