"Everybody here misses him unbelievably" - Shawn Michaels on running WWE NXT 2.0 in Triple H's absence

Shawn Michaels knows it's impossible to fill Triple H's shoes in WWE NXT, but he's trying his best.

Ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, it was revealed that Shawn Michaels (Vice President of Talent Development) is currently running WWE NXT 2.0 in Triple H's absence.

"Trying to step in and fill his role is impossible to do," Shawn Michaels said. "Everybody here misses him unbelievably, especially me. But I always go back to this—everything in real life takes precedence over everything else. This was a situation where my best friend needed my help and needed me to step in, so I look at this as an opportunity, in a small way, to thank him for everything he did for me earlier in my career. Taking over the responsibilities here is a drop in the bucket compared to what he did for me all those years back. I’m honored to at least have the opportunity to pay him back a little bit and be there for him. I’m energized and inspired to keep this NXT territory going strong during his absence."

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso Shawn Michaels on Bron Breakker: "The genes run deep in that family, and he’s got all of them." si.com/wrestling/2021… Shawn Michaels on Bron Breakker: "The genes run deep in that family, and he’s got all of them."si.com/wrestling/2021…

Shawn Michaels says WWE is always evolving and changing

Regarding the shift in programming for the former black and gold brand, Shawn Michaels downplayed it, stating that the company is constantly evolving and changing.

"Doing this now for 35 years, I’ve seen constant change, and change is certainly not new to us in WWE," Shawn Michaels said. "It’s constantly evolving and changing. I’ve heard people call this a refresh, but it’s still the same crew, which is great because they’re so damn talented. It reminds me of the Attitude Era. We had the same roster the day before the Attitude Era started, and I still remember Vince making that speech, inspiring us and making us hungry for the future. That’s what this is—turning over a new leaf, restructuring a few things, and putting a brand-new coat of paint on a dominant and incredible brand."

Shawn Michaels leads the WWE NXT 2.0 roster into tonight's Halloween Havoc special at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you excited for NXT Halloween Havoc tonight? How do you think Shawn Michaels has done in Triple H's absence? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. How has Shawn Michaels done in charge of WWE NXT 2.0? Pretty good all things considered Not great to be honest 1 votes so far