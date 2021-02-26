"He'd adjust fantastically" - Shawn Michaels says NJPW Champion would do well in WWE

Shawn Michaels has said he believes Kazuchika Okada would "adjust fantastically" to a move to WWE, should it ever happen.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where wrestling stars revealed some of their favorite and most important matches of all time, Shawn Michaels said he was once quizzed as to whether or not the Japanese star would suit the WWE product and lifestyle. Okada had said he considers one of Michaels' matches as a must-watch. With this, the Hall of Famer responded more than positively on the prospect.

Here is what Michaels had to say on a potential Okada-WWE move:

“I’ve always admired the style in Japan, and here’s a guy that admires my style. Someone once asked me how Okada would adjust if he were ever in the WWE, and I know the answer to that—he’d adjust fantastically, because he’s a fantastic talent. It’s like me. People would say, ‘Well, you only wrestled in the WWE,’ but I could have wrestled anywhere. When a guy is talented, he’s talented. So I’m thankful that Okada, this unbelievably talented young man, gained one or two things from my match.” - Sports Illustrated.

Okada names his favorite Shawn Michaels match

Chris Jericho vs Shawn Michaels from Wrestlemania XIX is a classic. Arguably Chris Jericho’s best match and a good return to Wrestlemania for HBK pic.twitter.com/NimPAdzKVY — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) January 18, 2021

The Shawn Michaels match that Okada was referring to during his segment of the interview was HBK's clash with Chris Jericho from WrestleMania 19.

Widely considered one of the best matches of the decade, it's no wonder this 2003 classic wound up on the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's list:

"There was one other match I used to watch a lot. It was on a DVD at my mentor Ultimo Dragon’s house, and that was Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 19. I learned so much from that match.”

While Okada making the move to WWE is certainly an exciting thought, at this moment in time, he's far more likely to make an appearance with AEW, given the company's newly formed relationship with the Japanese promotion.

Do you think Okada will eventually appear in AEW? Or would you prefer to see him have a stint in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.