Shawn Michaels says being a part of WWE NXT has "rebirthed a love and a passion" for pro wrestling

WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently revealed that his backstage role on NXT has reignited his passion for the wrestling business.

The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history, and he's often regarded as one of the greatest of all time. He has headlined countless events and captured the WWE Championship multiple times. He's currently retired from in-ring competition and is in charge of creative and development at NXT.

Speaking to San Antonio Express-News, Shawn Michaels stated that he enjoys working with young talent in NXT. He added that his current role has increased his love and passion for pro wrestling.

“I love serving the young men and women that come through NXT. It has rebirthed a love and a passion for this job that in 2009 I was ready to walk away from — to sit on the porch and overlook 500 acres," said Michaels.

Shawn Michaels opens up about his legacy

The Heartbreak Kid has been a part of some of the most iconic moments in WWE history. He has shared the ring with many notable stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, John Cena, and Hulk Hogan.

Shawn Michaels isn't too worried about his legacy, as he's focused on creating the stars of tomorrow in NXT.

“Just like when I was in the ring, I just want to do the best job I can when I go out there and let the legacy stuff take care of itself. I didn’t know I was going to become the career it was. I just wanted to go through North Star and Windsor Park Mall, be the Southwest heavyweight champion and have people recognize me. But it got so much bigger than that and the legacy stuff arose from there. So, I feel like it is my calling to do this now — to give back and pay it forward.”

The Hall of Famer's last match was at Crown Jewel in 2018, where he teamed up with Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane in a tag team match. HBK and The Game are scheduled to appear on the October 10 episode of RAW to celebrate D-Generation X's 25th anniversary in WWE.

