Shawn Michaels seemingly believes Stephanie McMahon isn't fit to run WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has left fans dumbstruck with his recent 'like' on a tweet bashing Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon made her WWE exit earlier this year, around the time her father, Vince McMahon, returned to the company. It seems highly unlikely that Stephanie will ever return to WWE.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels is Triple H's best friend. Fans were surprised to see his latest 'like' on Twitter, on a tweet blasting Stephanie. The user who wrote the tweet stated that Vince McMahon was right in not handing over his company to his daughter. They further stated that Stephanie isn't fit to run WWE. Check out the screengrab of Michaels' 'like' below, as well as the tweet in question:

Nick Khan on Stephanie McMahon's WWE exit

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently had a chat with Bill Simmons on his podcast and opened up in detail about Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company. Khan stated that he wished Stephanie hadn't left WWE. Check out his full comments below:

"Ultimately, when Vince came back, she decided that she was ready to go and step out. I respect the decision. I wish she hadn't done that. And she knows that from me personally. She's a terrific executive and a terrific person. That's her decision, her relationship with Vince is theirs, and once she made it, I have total respect for her decision." [1:43:25 - 1:43:43]

Michaels is currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer primarily oversees the creative aspects of WWE NXT.

The WWE Universe is of the opinion that Michaels is pretty close to Stephanie, judging by the fact that he's best friends with Triple H. It's possible that Michaels ended up 'liking' the tweet without even noticing while scrolling Twitter.

What do you think? Was this a mistake, or does Michaels really think that Stephanie isn't fit to run WWE?

