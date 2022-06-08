Shawn Michaels sends heartfelt message to first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament winner

WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently shared a congratulatory message for Roxanne Perez after she won the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament on the latest edition of the show.

The 20-year-old defeated Tiffany Stratton in the finals of the event, which has been underway since last month. She won a contract for a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. Many NXT Superstars like Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, and Tatum Paxley have competed in the tournament.

The Hall of Famer, who actively responds to events happening on the developmental brand, took to Twitter to congratulate the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament winner.

"CONGRATS!!! FIRST. EVER! #NXTBreakout #WWENXT"

Perez and Stratton displayed impressive performances while being determined to win the match. Stratton countered many pinfall attempts from her opponent but was unsuccessful. At the end of an enthralling bout, the 20-year-old managed to hit the Pop Rox for the win.

Following her win, fellow NXT Superstar Cora Jade came out to celebrate with Perez. But the celebrations were cut short by Toxic Attraction.

Mandy Rose stated that Perez would never come up to her level for the women's title. A brawl broke out between the two sides as it seemed to be a three-on-two assault, but then Indi Hartwell came to the aid of Perez and Jade.

Later that night, it was announced that next week on NXT, all six women will compete in a tag team match.

