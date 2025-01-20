  • home icon
Shawn Michaels sends huge hint after Triple H's message; big surprises may be coming

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 20, 2025 01:53 GMT
Triple H and Shawn Michaels may have some big surprises planned [Image credits: WWE.com]
Triple H and Shawn Michaels may have some big surprises planned [Image credits: WWE.com]

TNA Genesis 2025 is underway, and both Triple H and Shawn Michaels are excited. The Heartbreak Kid even responded to The Game's message on X with a huge hint, suggesting big surprises may be coming.

Following WWE and TNA's announcement of a multi-year partnership, Genesis 2025 features some incredible superstars. This includes two stars who made quite the impact in the Stamford-based promotion, Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth.

However, the event will also feature its fair share of NXT Superstars. So, looking to hype up the event, Shawn Michaels, the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative in WWE, shared some words.

He bounced off of Triple H's tweet and exclaimed that he, too, is excited about the event. But that's not all, as he expressed his wonder over what could happen tonight.

"I’m excited as well…wonder what’s gonna happen???@ThisIsTNA#TNAGenesis," wrote Shawn Michaels.

Considering this is the professional wrestling business, there are plenty of ways to interpret this statement. Moreover, seeing as Michaels is someone who is "in the know," it is likely a hint towards a major surprise that is incoming at Genesis 2025. But, at this point, it would just be speculation. Only time will tell if this theory holds true.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
