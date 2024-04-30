Shawn Michaels sends a warning to the RAW locker room after 30-year-old WWE star was drafted to the red brand 

Shawn Michaels has taken to social media to react to a major NXT star being drafted to WWE RAW. The wrestling legend warned the locker room to keep their eyes on Ilja Dragunov.

The Mad Dragon will officially become a member of the red brand next week after the changes that took place during this year's Draft go into effect. He has already competed on the show, as he wrestled The King of Strong Style Shinsuke Nakamura on the WrestleMania XL fallout episode of RAW, where he won.

After it was announced that Ilja Dragunov was drafted to RAW, Shawn Michaels took to Twitter/X to share a clip of him handing The Mad Dragon a red cap since that's the color of the brand he was headed to. The Heartbreak Kid described Dragunov as intense, hard-hitting, and driven, warning the RAW locker room to look out for him as he was "a problem."

"As intense, hard-hitting, and driven to reach the top of the mountain as anyone I’ve ever met. The #WWERaw roster should keep their eyes on [Ilja Dragunov]… he’s what the kids call “a problem” #WWEDraft," wrote Michaels.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks Shawn Michaels may have quietly teased a huge return

Ilja Dragunov isn't the only NXT Superstar who got called up to the main roster. Last Friday, Carmelo Hayes was drafted to the blue brand while Kiana James joined RAW.

After James was drafted, Shawn Michaels whispered something into her ear for a few seconds. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said HBK may have told her he would join her on the red brand.

"Okay, he whispered in her ear for about ten seconds. Now you're going to say, what did he say? What happened? I think we might be seeing Mr. Shawn Michaels on RAW. She went to RAW, right? I think we might see him back on RAW helping her."

NXT Superstars Blair Davenport, Lyra Valkyria, and Dijak are the other names that were called up to the main roster during WWE Draft Night Two.

