Shawn Michaels shares his honest thoughts on CM Punk's return to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on CM Punk's return to the company.

The Second City Saint stunned the wrestling world at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 as he made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after controversially leaving the company in 2014. Punk burned off most of the bridges after leaving WWE nearly a decade ago, which makes his return even more surprising.

Shawn Michaels, who is the creative head of NXT, shared his thoughts on the exciting turn of events during the NXT Deadline media call, which was also attended by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam.

The Heartbreak Kid had to say the following:

"Business is first. For me, I don't think it was that tough. I'm happy that it got done. We have always found that when you can go out on your own terms, it makes it easier. I'm very excited about it."

CM Punk has made just one appearance since returning to WWE. He will be present on SmackDown this Friday and is also slated for RAW next week, where Adam Pearce will be looking to sign him exclusively to the red brand. Punk's first major feud after his return will likely be against Seth Rollins, and the seeds for the same have already been planted.

