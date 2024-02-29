Shawn Michaels shut door on WWE star's face after confusing interaction; left perplexed

Shawn Michaels is a legendary WWE Superstar who has done everything in the company. He is easily one of the most recognizable faces in the wrestling world. So naturally, when he was not only not acknowledged but also told that he reminded the star of HBK, he was left perplexed.

R-Truth has always been a little eccentric in his interactions. He is known to have odd beliefs, be it heading to the wrong city or country for an event, mistaking one star for another, or even thinking he's part of Judgment Day.

The star has recently been mistaking Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for Shawn Michaels and Triple H repeatedly on RAW.

On WWE NXT, R-Truth came face-to-face with the real Michaels, and instead of realizing his mistake, he thought the legend was Gargano and said he saw a lot of HBK in him. The legend was perplexed and slowly shut the door on Truth's face.

"Johnny Gargano! Johnny Wrestling! Yo, dawg, DIY is blowing up right now. You're hot, dawg. I'm telling you, bruh, just for me, I see a lot of Shawn Michaels in you. Yes, I do. you keep doing what you're doing, you could be the next Heartbreak Kid."

R-Truth may have accidentally started a new faction on WWE RAW as a play on Shawn Michaels' DX

R-Truth has even started calling a group consisting of himself, The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano Re-Generation X. Whether this becomes an actual faction or not remains to be seen, but they all share enmity with The Judgment Day, and that seems to be their focus at this time.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H have yet to respond, and their reactions are sure to be entertaining when they do.

Fans will have to wait and see where their story goes with the Judgment Day.

