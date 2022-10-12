Shawn Michaels details the current backstage morale in WWE's locker room

Shawn Michaels recently spoke about WWE's backstage atmosphere after what has been an eventful few months for the company.

WWE has undergone numerous changes in recent times, with Vince McMahon retiring and Triple H taking over as the promotion's head of creative. Meanwhile, several former stars have also returned to the company under the new management.

During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Michaels stated that there had been a massive boost in morale across all areas of the company.

"There’s certainly, I would say it’s no secret to anybody that there’s a huge uplift in morale, from top to bottom in the WWE, whether it’s RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, everybody’s very excited for the future. Look, I’ll say this, the one thing that was always really positive in NXT and again, the positive about all these other former athletes that come in, they were already excited and focused and ready to go."

He also noted that both talent and backstage executives are excited about the company's bright future:

"Now we’ve just made sure that we’ve topped that off and everybody from top to bottom, roster-wise, is excited about the future. All of us working there are equally as excited because we all know that we’re pulling the rope in the same direction," Michaels added. (H/T NoDQ)

HBK currently works for WWE as its Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Hence, he has a close connection with many of the young stars signed to NXT.

Shawn Michaels has rekindled his love for wrestling

The Heartbreak Kid retired from active competition after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. However, he returned for a one-off Tag Team Match at Crown Jewel 2018.

Speaking to the San Antonio Express, Shawn Michaels highlighted that his new role in the company had reignited his passion for pro wrestling. He was seemingly set to exit the business in 2010 after his initial in-ring retirement.

"I love serving the young men and women that come through NXT. It has rebirthed a love and a passion for this job that in 2009. I was ready to walk away from — to sit on the porch and overlook 500 acres." (H/T San Antonio Express News)

Under Shawn Michaels' tutelage, NXT has produced many stars, such as Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, and Carmelo Hayes. It will be interesting to see what's next for these performers after they potentially transition to WWE's main roster.

What are your thoughts on Shawn Michaels' work in NXT over the past year? Let us know in the comments section below.

