Shawn Michaels told former champion she'll be thrown into the "deep end"

Current NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez has revealed that Shawn Michaels told her that she would be 'thrown into the deep end.'

Roxanne Perez burst onto the scene in 2022 during the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. She unsuccessfully challenged Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship and has enjoyed an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship run alongside Cora Jade. All the more impressive, given that Perez is in her first year with the company.

Now, during a recent interview with The Mark Moses Show, Perez revealed the story behind her NXT debut. She was told about the match a day before it was set to take place on NXT Level Up. Perez noted that Shawn Michaels told her she had a promo, match, and backstage segment. He also allegedly told her they wanted to see her 'sink or swim.'

"That was crazy because they actually told me the day before, 'Hey, you're going to debut for NXT Level Up.' 'Oh my God, alright.' I did my debut, and then the next week, they called and were like, 'You're making your NXT TV debut tonight. You have a promo, you have a backstage, you have a match.' 'Okay.' I remember Shawn Michaels told me, 'We're throwing you in the deep end, let's see if you sink or swim.' 'Alright,' and I swam." (H/T Fightful)

Roxanne Perez then revealed how Shawn Michaels has mentored her

The current NXT up-and-comer then revealed how The Heartbreak Kid has helped her in her early career.

Noting that she used to re-watch a documentary about the legendary faction D-Generation X as a youngster, working with Michaels was surreal for Perez. She pointed out, however, that Shawn has helped boost her confidence.

"He's amazing. He's given me so much confidence to just go out there and know that they can trust me with anything they throw at me. I can go out there and have a good match for you, I can do a promo, I can do a live promo. He's given me so much confidence with that. It's surreal to be working with him. I used to re-watch the DX documentary when I was 12, over and over again. To be working with him and Triple H is now working with the main roster again, it's wild," she added.

Roxanne also noted that she knows she can work with anything thrown at her by NXT creative, crediting Michaels as the reason for this.

